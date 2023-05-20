Walsh (head) was activated off the 15-day injured list by the Angels on Saturday, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Walsh has missed the entirety of the 2023 campaign while dealing with insomnia and migraines. The power-hitting first baseman should see the majority of reps at first base, and while he struggled in 2022, he has enough pop in his left-handed bat to potentially provide some production for fantasy rosters in 2023.