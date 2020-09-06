Walsh explained Saturday that he missed the beginning part of summer camp due to a positive test for COVID-19, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.comreports.

Walsh indicated that his positive test came a week before the start of camp, providing explanation for why he did not report until July 9. The 27-year-old has spent much of the campaign at the team's alternate training site and is slashing a paltry .125/.154/.333 with one home run in 26 plate appearances with the big club. Walsh added that he won't be pitching this season but still plans to train as a pitcher in the offseason, per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.