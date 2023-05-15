Angels manager Phil Nevin told reporters Monday that Walsh (head) feels good about his improved timing in his three rehab games for Triple-A Salt Lake, and that the team will "leave it up to him" to determine when he'll be ready to return, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Walsh has gone 3-for-8 thus far in his rehab games with Salt Lake with a .958 OPS. The 29-year-old has missed all of 2023 while dealing with insomnia and migraines. Walsh has a chance to return to the Los Angeles lineup this week, but Nevin's statement makes it clear there's no clear timetable for when he'll be back on the diamond at the major-league level.