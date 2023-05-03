Walsh (head) is getting closer to a return and could begin a rehab assignment soon, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

The Angels are discussing just what kind of rehab assignment Walsh would begin with, as he could head out to a minor-league level or take live at-bats with the team in Anaheim. Either way it's great news for Walsh as he gets closer to returning from the recurring headaches that have sidelined him throughout the 2023 season. It's very possible the 30-year-old could be playing in games for the Angels by the end of May.