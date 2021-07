Walsh went 2-for-4 with a double, one RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Orioles.

Walsh knocked in David Fletcher on a first-inning single and then doubled and scored in the fifth inning. He was the only Angel to have multiple hits in the game. The 27-year-old has embraced the cleanup role well, slashing .284/.345/.564 with 20 home runs, 60 RBI and 43 runs in 325 plate appearances. He is batting .306 over his last 12 games.