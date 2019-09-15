Walsh will start at first base and bat eighth Sunday against the Rays.

Walsh will draw his third consecutive start after going 1-for-7 with a double and four strikeouts in the first two games of the series. The lefty-hitting rookie's inclusion in the lineup for the series finale is somewhat surprising, given that the Rays are bringing a lefty (Ryan Yarbrough) to the hill. At least for now, Walsh looks like he'll have a path to steady playing time with Albert Pujols on track to see most of the starts at designated hitter now that Shohei Ohtani (elbow, knee) has been shut down for the season.