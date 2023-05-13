Walsh (head) went 0-for-2 with two walks and two strikeouts in a rehab game with Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday.

Migraines and insomnia had prevented Walsh from playing baseball until Friday, so the fact that the was able to see four plate appearances in his first action of the season was a significant positive step for him. The first baseman is expected to remain with Salt Lake at least throughout the weekend, though he could need a longer rehab stint depending on how his first few games go. Walsh may also be worked into the lineup gradually upon his return to the big club, as Gio Urshela has been hitting well while serving as the Angels' primary third baseman over the past several weeks.