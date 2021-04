Walsh went 2-for-4 with a homer and three RBI in Friday's 10-3 win over the Twins.

Walsh started the game's scoring with a two-run single in the fourth inning before giving the Angels a 10-3 lead with his solo shot in the seventh. The 27-year-old slugger is slashing an impressive .341/.426/.707 with four home runs and 13 RBI through 47 plate appearances.