Walsh went 3-for-5 with a home run, two doubles and three RBI in Tuesday's loss to Arizona.

Walsh victimized former All-Star Madison Bumgarner, knocking the veteran southpaw around for a pair of doubles and a long ball. He was responsible for the Angels' first three runs of the contest, slugging a solo homer to right field in the third inning and a two-run double in the fifth. Walsh hasn't been picky about who he dominates lately; over his last six games, he has gone 12-for-27 (.444) with five homers and 12 RBI. That has helped him bring his slash line up to an impressive .315/.328/.759 overall.