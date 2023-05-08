Walsh (head) could be cleared to face live pitching soon, Taylor Arrey of The Sporting Tribune reports.

Walsh was able to incorporate more on-the-field workouts at Angel Stadium pregame Sunday. While there's no definitive date when he will face live pitching, it sounds like it should be in the coming days. Walsh is working his way back from recurring headaches which landed him on the injured list just before the season. It's possible he'll return before the end of the month, although there's not a clear timetable yet.