Walsh went 3-for-6 with a home run, a triple, a double, two RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 12-11 extra-innings loss to the Royals.

Walsh had the three extra-base hits by the seventh inning, including a fourth-inning solo shot. He had two chances to complete the cycle, but he flied out in the ninth inning and fouled out to end the game with the tying run aboard in the 11th. While he missed out on a rare accomplishment, it was still a productive game for the first baseman. Walsh has four multi-hit games in his last 11, and he's up to a .261/.308/.482 slash line with 13 homers, 40 RBI, 31 runs scored, 12 doubles, two triples and a stolen base in 67 contests overall.