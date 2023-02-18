Walsh said Saturday's that he feels 100 percent after recovering from September thoracic outlet surgery, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Thoracic outlet syndrome can be one of the toughest injuries for players to come back from, so it will be important to see Walsh's words backed up by his performance on the field, but it's nonetheless an encouraging sign that he's feeling fine. The surgery adds risk to Walsh's profile this season, as does the fact that he struggled to a .215/.269/.374 line last year. If he's fully recovered and can resemble the player who hit .280/.338/.531 over the previous two seasons, however, it would be a big boost to the Angels' playoff hopes.