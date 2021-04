Walsh, who is not in Friday's lineup against the White Sox, will start Saturday against righty Lance Lynn, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Walsh rode the pine Thursday, even with righty Lucas Giolito on the hill for Chicago, and will sit again Friday with southpaw Dallas Keuchel starting. It's nice to know he'll be starting Saturday, but it's still a little concerning that manager Joe Maddon doesn't necessarily view him as a near-everyday player in the early going.