Walsh went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and two additional RBI during Thursday's 8-0 win over the Red Sox.

Walsh opened the scoring with a two-run shot off Red Sox reliever Tanner Houck in the seventh inning and added a two-RBI single in the eighth off Kutter Crawford. After going hitless in three straight games, Walsh has bounced back with five hits and eight RBI over his last two contests.