Walsh is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Walsh will take a seat after he went 3-for-19 with a walk and six strikeouts while starting each of the past five contests. David MacKinnon will fill in at first base for Walsh, who is hitting .157 while failing to produce an extra-base hit or drive in a run over his last 15 games.