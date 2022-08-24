site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Jared Walsh: Gets breather Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Walsh isn't starting Wednesday against the Rays, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Walsh is getting a day off after he went 0-for-13 with two walks and six strikeouts over the last four games. Phil Gosselin will take over at first base and bat eighth.
