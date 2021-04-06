Walsh will start in right field and bat fifth Tuesday against the Astros, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Just as manager Joe Maddon recently hinted might be the case, Walsh will pick up work in the corner outfield for the first time this season as the Angels attempt to find ways to keep his hot bat in the lineup. Though Walsh previously played 16 innings in right field in 2020, he doesn't profile as an ideal defender at the position, so he'll likely need to continue mashing in order for the Angels to justify running him out there on a regular basis. Through his first three starts of the season, Walsh has gone 5-for-13 with two home runs, a triple, a walk, seven RBI and four runs.