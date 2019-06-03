Walsh remains out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Cubs, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Even with the Angels flying from Seattle to Chicago for a second consecutive day game, Albert Pujols won't receive the afternoon off, leaving no room in the starting nine for Walsh. After busting out for three hits in his MLB debut May 15 in Minnesota, Walsh has started in just five of the Angels' subsequent 17 games and has logged 21 plate appearances in total. With Justin Bour on fire at Triple-A Salt Lake and making a case for a promotion back to the big club, Walsh could soon be sent back to the minors in order to pick up regular playing time.