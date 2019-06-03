Angels' Jared Walsh: Getting few at-bats
Walsh remains out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Cubs, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Even with the Angels flying from Seattle to Chicago for a second consecutive day game, Albert Pujols won't receive the afternoon off, leaving no room in the starting nine for Walsh. After busting out for three hits in his MLB debut May 15 in Minnesota, Walsh has started in just five of the Angels' subsequent 17 games and has logged 21 plate appearances in total. With Justin Bour on fire at Triple-A Salt Lake and making a case for a promotion back to the big club, Walsh could soon be sent back to the minors in order to pick up regular playing time.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Buy these six delayed breakouts
Not every 2019 breakout was evident the first week of the season. These six didn't find their...
-
Waivers: Signs of hope for Pivetta
The highs have always been high, but Nick Pivetta gave us reason to believe there might have...
-
Week 11 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
Derek Dietrich and Howie Kendrick may not get the most consistent at-bats, but Scott White...
-
Week 11 Preview: Two-start pitchers
While there's no shortage of useful two-start options in Week 11, most of them are owned already....
-
Fantasy Baseball Week 11 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Drop Perez, Musgrove?
Martin Perez and Joe Musgrove are moving in the wrong way after hot starts. Scott White looks...