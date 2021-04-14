Walsh will start in right field and bat cleanup Wednesday against the Royals.

With Juan Lagares (calf) recently joining Dexter Fowler (knee) on the injured list and with Justin Upton (back) considered day-to-day, the Angels are running thin on options in the corner outfield. Walsh has been able to pick up more work in right field as a result, as he'll be making his third straight start at the position Wednesday. With four outfield starts in total already under his belt this season, Walsh looks like he could soon gain eligibility at the position in certain fantasy leagues.