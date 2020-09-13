Walsh went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run in a win over the Rockies on Saturday.

Walsh was moved up to the second spot in the lineup for Saturday's tilt and came through with a three-run shot to right field in the 11th inning that provided the winning runs. After a rough start to the campaign, Walsh has taken off in September, collecting at least one hit in eight of nine contests and going 12-for-31 (.387) overall. He has homered in each of his last four games, driving in eight runs over that span.