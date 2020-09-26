site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Jared Walsh: Goes deep in loss
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Walsh went 2-for-5 with a solo home run during Friday's loss to the Dodgers.
Walsh extended the Angels' lead with a solo shot against Brusdar Graterol in the fifth inning. The 27-year-old has tallied nine home runs so far this year to go with a .297/.323/.659 slash line.
