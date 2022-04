Walsh went 2-for-5 with a homer, two runs scored and three RBI in Friday's 9-6 win over the Rangers.

Walsh knocked an RBI single during the Angels' five-run fifth inning. He later drilled a two-run insurance shot off Josh Zborz in the seventh. The lefty slugger is up to six RBI with an .872 OPS through 31 plate appearances to begin the season.