Walsh went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, a walk, and two total runs scored in Friday's 7-1 win over the Blue Jays.

Walsh got aboard with an infield single in the second inning and scored on an error. He added his long ball in the fifth inning to complete the Angels' scoring Friday. Walsh is up to three homers, nine RBI, six runs scored and a .375/.464/.833 slash line across 27 plate appearances. He appears to be working toward an everyday role in the lineup, whether he plays at first base or in right field. The latter could be a short-term path to at-bats after Dexter Fowler left Friday's game with a minor knee injury.