Angels manager Phil Nevin told reporters that Walsh (head) could be activated off the injured list before Saturday's game against the Giants if all goes well Friday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Nevin told reporters earlier in the week that Walsh is directing the pace of his return, and the 29-year-old has performed well in his rehab assignment in Triple-A with a .500 average and 1.343 OPS over 20 at-bats. Walsh will likely see a good amount of time on the field once he's activated, but the Angels might take some early precautions with Walsh after he missed the first six-plus weeks of the 2023 campaign.