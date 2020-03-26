Play

Walsh was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday.

Walsh struggled through spring training with a .150/.320/.350 slash line and one home run in 11 contests, and he's set to begin the season at Triple-A. Walsh has worked as a two-way player over the last couple seasons, but MLB's new policy for two-way players in 2020 may make it difficult for him to earn such a designation.

