Walsh is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners.

Phil Gosselin will step in at first base in place of Walsh, who has been in a prolonged dry spell at the plate for the better part of six weeks. Since banging out three extra-base hits June 21 against the Royals, Walsh is slashing .160/.205/.232 while striking out at a 31.8 percent clip over a 35-game stretch.