Walsh went 2-for-4 with a home run, two total runs and three total RBI in an 11-5 victory over the Rangers on Tuesday.

Walsh went deep in his first at-bat of the contest, knocking a two-run shot to right field in the second inning. He drove in another run in the fourth and subsequently came around to score. The long ball was Walsh's third in his past four games and 11th overall this season. He has emerged as one of the league's most dangerous offensive players, slashing .321/.383/.588 with 37 RBI and a pair of stolen bases.