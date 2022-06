Walsh went 4-for-5 with a solo home run, triple, double and two additional RBI during Saturday's 11-6 victory over the Mets.

Walsh struck out in his first at-bat but followed it up with a single in the third, double in the fifth, solo home run in the seventh and two-run triple in the eighth to complete his first cycle. The 28-year-old broke out of a 3-for-20 slump with his first four-hit effort of the campaign and is now slashing .260/.309/.474 with 11 home runs, 28 runs and 36 RBI in 58 games.