Walsh went 1-for-4 with a base hit Sunday in the Angels' 7-2 loss to the Rangers.

Walsh had a stretch of 10 consecutive contests with at least one RBI come to an end earlier in the series with Texas, but he's able to maintain a 12-game hitting streak heading into the Angels' home finale Monday. The 27-year-old -- who will bat second and start at first base Monday -- has emerged as a fantasy force since the calendar flipped to September. After going hitless over 13 at-bats in August, Walsh has slashed an incredible .383/.403/.833 with seven home runs, 19 RBI and 15 runs in 16 games this month.