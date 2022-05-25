Walsh went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and two runs in Tuesday's win against the Rangers.

Walsh ripped a ground-rule double off Dane Dunning in the fourth inning and later came around to score. After falling just short the inning before, the first baseman went deep off the starter in the following frame for his ninth long ball of the season. Walsh has gone 4-for-15 with three homers, four RBI and four runs over his last four games. On the season, the 28-year-old is batting .243 with nine home runs, 27 RBI and 20 runs over 148 at-bats in 41 games while hitting in the heart of the Angels' lineup.