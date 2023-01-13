Walsh (shoulder) and the Angels agreed on a one-year, $2.65 million contract Friday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Walsh will avoid going through an arbitration hearing after coming to an agreement with Los Angeles on Friday. The 29-year-old was diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome and underwent surgery in early September, but the condition isn't expected to impact his availability for 2023. Walsh produced a .215 average with 15 homers, 44 RBI, 41 runs and two stolen bases over 423 at-bats in 118 games last season.