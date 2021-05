Walsh went 1-for-3 with a double, two RBI and a walk in the Angels' 2-1 win over the Dodgers on Sunday.

Walsh recorded a double off Trevor Bauer in the third inning that scored the only two runs for the Angels Sunday. Coming off a strong 2020 campaign, the 27-year-old is slashing .325/.405/.544 in 135 plate appearances this season. He has six home runs, 15 runs and leads the Angels with 27 RBI.