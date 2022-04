Walsh went 3-for-5 with a run and two RBI in a 13-6 defeat at the hands of the Astros on Friday.

Walsh got the Angels on the board with an RBI single in the first inning, singled in the sixth and later capped the game's scoring with another run scoring hit in the ninth. It was a nice rebound from a hitless performance Thursday and the 28-year-old lefty should see ample RBI chances batting fourth in a top-heavy lineup.