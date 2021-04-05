Walsh went 2-for-4 with a pair of homers, a walk and four RBI in Sunday's win over the White Sox.

Walsh sat in favor of Albert Pujols in the first two games of the season, but a few more games like this should convince manager Joe Maddon to write his name in the lineup as often as possible. Walsh gave his team the lead with a solo shot off Codi Heuer in the fifth inning. After the White Sox tied the score in the top of the ninth, Walsh sent Angels fans home happy, hitting a walkoff three-run shot off Matt Foster.