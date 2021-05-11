Walsh went 4-for-4 with a walk, a double, a home run, two RBI and a stolen base in Monday's 5-4 win over the Astros.

The 27-year-old went back-to-back with Justin Upton in the sixth inning, part of a four-run rally that erased an early deficit for the Angels. Walsh continues to tear it up after a sluggish start to the season, slashing .412/.483/.667 over his last 14 games, and on the year he's hitting a majestic .347 with seven homers, two steals, 16 runs and 29 RBI through 33 contests as he proves that last year's breakout was no fluke.