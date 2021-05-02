Walsh went 4-for-4 with two home runs, a walk and three total RBI in Saturday's 10-5 win over Seattle.

Walsh victimized Mariners starter Ljay Newsome, taking the right-hander deep twice in the first two innings. Walsh didn't stop there, reaching base in each of his subsequent three plate appearances to become the fifth player in franchise history with at least four hits and two homers in the same game. The 27-year-old has looked even better so far this season than in his breakout 2020 campaign, registering a .360/.429/.640 slash line along with six homers and a team-leading 21 RBI.