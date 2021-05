Walsh is expected to serve as the Angels everyday first baseman moving forward, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Walsh will take over at first base after Albert Pujols was designated for assignment Thursday. The shift won't increase playing time for Walsh, as he was starting nearly every game between first base and right field for the first month of the season. However, it does create playing time in right field, which should eventually be claimed by Jo Adell or Brandon Marsh (shoulder).