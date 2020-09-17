Walsh went 2-for-4 with a home run, a walk and an additional run scored in a loss to Arizona on Wednesday.

That makes six homers in seven games for Walsh, who pummeled a Taylor Clarke changeup for a long ball Wednesday. It has been a remarkable turnaround for the 27-year-old, who entered September with no hits in 13 at-bats. Since the start of the month, Walsh has slashed .422/.440/1.022 with seven homers, 17 RBI and 14 runs. Among players with at least 50 plate appearances this season, Walsh ranks first in ISO (.466) and second in OPS (1.142).

