Walsh went 4-for-6 with three home runs and five RBI for Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday.

This was Walsh's second three-homer game in the minors this season, with the other occurring July 23. The 26-year-old has displayed prodigious power with Salt Lake in 2019, mashing 34 home runs to rank fourth in the Pacific Coast League. He has also compiled an impressive .328/.430/.695 slash line while knocking in 80 runs in 93 games. Walsh has received four callups to the Angels this season, hitting .237 with no long balls in 38 at-bats. He is likely to rejoin the big club when rosters expand in September.