Walsh was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday.

The two-way player has allowed one run in 3.1 innings of work on the mound while hitting .250/.294/.313 at the plate in 34 plate appearances this season. The Angels will not call up a player to replace him immediately, playing Tuesday's game with 24 players as a symbolic gesture after pitcher Tyler Skaggs passed away Monday.

