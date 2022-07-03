site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: angels-jared-walsh-out-against-lefty-836415 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Angels' Jared Walsh: Out against lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Walsh is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
The lefty-hitting Walsh will take a seat in the series finale with a southpaw (Framber Valdez) taking the hill for Houston. David MacKinnon replaces Walsh at first base.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 16 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read