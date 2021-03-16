Walsh is expected to get the majority of the starts at first base for the Angels this season, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Walsh essentially won this season's starting job at the end of the 2020 campaign, when he slashed .326/.357/.719 with nine home runs over his final 98 plate appearances. Albert Pujols remains on the team and will get an occasional start at first, but Walsh should be able to hold down the position as long as he is producing. So far this spring, the 27-year-old is batting .250 (4-for-16) with a pair of RBI.