Walsh will start at first base and will bat fifth Thursday against the Rangers, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

He'll crack the lineup for the third time in four games, with two of those starts coming against right-handed pitchers. Walsh has gotten off to a nice start to September with four extra-base hits in 18 at-bats, but the 27-year-old still needs to prove he can make consistent contact versus MLB pitching in order to ensure he sticks around with the Angels on a more permanent basis. With Los Angeles sitting on a 17-27 record and likely to use the final few weeks of the season to evaluate younger options, look for Walsh to continue to cut into 40-year-old Albert Pujols' time at first base.