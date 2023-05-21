Walsh (head) went 0-for-4 with one RBI in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Twins.

Walsh wasn't able to get a hit in his season debut, but he had a productive groundout to get the Angels on the board in the fourth inning. The 29-year-old should be a candidate for at least a strong-side platoon role at first base now that he's recovered from a bout with migraines and insomnia. His return could mean a reduced role for players like Brandon Drury and Gio Urshela as the Angels work on getting their infield sorted out, though there's an opening at third base with Anthony Rendon (groin) out.