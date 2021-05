Walsh went 2-for-4 with a walk, run and three RBI in Saturday's 14-11 loss to the Dodgers.

The Angels trailed 13-0 after five innings, but Walsh did his part to ensure the Halos made the final score more respectable. He was at the center of a four-run rally in the bottom of the sixth, plating two on a base hit to center field. The 27-year-old has continued to build on his breakout performance from last September, opening the new season with a .324/.402/.541 slash line through 31 games.