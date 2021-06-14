Walsh went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Sunday's 10-3 win over the Diamondbacks.

Walsh notched an RBI-double in the second to make it a 6-0 ballgame and later plated two more runs in the eighth when he hit his 14th homer of the year. The long ball was his first in 10 days as he's slowed down a bit this month with just a .206 batting average before his two-hit performance Sunday. He's now slashing .293/.363/.556 and has 43 RBI, 34 runs scored and two stolen bases over 251 plate appearances as he continues to be one of the top bats in the Angels' lineup.