Walsh started in right field in Saturday's Cactus League contest versus Arizona and went 1-for-3 with a run scored.

Walsh was almost exclusively a first baseman last season, though he did get put into left field in two games. However, he played right field in 18 games in 2021, so it's not a position he's entirely unfamiliar with. Walsh's dabbling in right field Saturday coincides with manager Phil Nevin's comment early in camp that he expects to see Walsh spend some time the outfield this season, though the 29-year-old is expected to be the Angels' primary first baseman for the upcoming campaign.