Walsh was reassigned to minor-league camp Saturday.

Walsh worked as a two-way player this spring. As a hitter, he posted an .890 OPS in 23 plate appearances. On the pitching side (the side of the ball where he has far less experience), he allowed three runs in 4.2 innings while recording a 3:4 K:BB. He's not on the 40-man roster, so his debut may not be imminent, but his flexibility (assuming he pitching well enough to stick with the experiment) opens up more avenues to an eventual big-league callup.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • freddie-freeman-braves.jpg

    Scott's tiers one one printable page

    Do you draft using the tiers approach? Are Scott White's tiers an integral part of your draft...

  • madison-bumgarner.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...

  • luke-voit.jpg

    Sleepers 2.0

    How close are Pete Alonso and Nick Senzel to contributing in the majors? Close enough that...