Angels' Jared Walsh: Reassigned to minor-league camp
Walsh was reassigned to minor-league camp Saturday.
Walsh worked as a two-way player this spring. As a hitter, he posted an .890 OPS in 23 plate appearances. On the pitching side (the side of the ball where he has far less experience), he allowed three runs in 4.2 innings while recording a 3:4 K:BB. He's not on the 40-man roster, so his debut may not be imminent, but his flexibility (assuming he pitching well enough to stick with the experiment) opens up more avenues to an eventual big-league callup.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
One of the industry's most recognizable leagues recently held its draft, and Scott White thinks...
-
Fantasy Baseball: rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Scott's tiers one one printable page
Do you draft using the tiers approach? Are Scott White's tiers an integral part of your draft...
-
Busts 2.0
An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...
-
Sleepers 2.0
How close are Pete Alonso and Nick Senzel to contributing in the majors? Close enough that...