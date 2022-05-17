site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Jared Walsh: Receives breather Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Walsh is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rangers, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Walsh started the past 24 games and will receive a day off while mired in a 2-for-23 slump. Matt Duffy will start at first base Tuesday in his place.
