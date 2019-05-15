Walsh will be called up from Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Walsh worked as a two-way player in spring training and continued those efforts with the Bees, posting an impressive .302/.398/.604 slash line with 10 home runs while also allowing only two runs on five hits across five innings on the mound. The 25-year-old has limited minor-league experience as a pitcher, but his numbers at the plate this season illustrate his ability as a hitter. Given the corresponding move for his promotion was optioning Justin Bour to Salt Lake, Walsh's primary role figures to be as a backup first baseman and bench option, though the Angels have yet to officially announce their plans for him.