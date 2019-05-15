Angels' Jared Walsh: Receiving big-league promotion
Walsh will be called up from Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Walsh worked as a two-way player in spring training and continued those efforts with the Bees, posting an impressive .302/.398/.604 slash line with 10 home runs while also allowing only two runs on five hits across five innings on the mound. The 25-year-old has limited minor-league experience as a pitcher, but his numbers at the plate this season illustrate his ability as a hitter. Given the corresponding move for his promotion was optioning Justin Bour to Salt Lake, Walsh's primary role figures to be as a backup first baseman and bench option, though the Angels have yet to officially announce their plans for him.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Ramirez, prospect talk
How worried should you be about Jose Ramirez? That's one of many topics on Wednesday's Fantasy...
-
Roto Trade Chart (top 250)
How does Kris Bryant's move up the rankings impact his trade value? What about Hyun-Jin Ryu's...
-
Call-up Riley brings big power
Austin Riley is the latest big-time prospect call-up, and Scott White thinks the impact could...
-
Prospects: Ranking Hiura, Lopez, Mercado
With three interesting prospects getting the call in recent days, Chris Towers breaks down...
-
FBT Podcast: Worryometer Tuesday
We break out the Worryometer for Aaron Nola and Shane Bieber, rate breakouts, news and notes...